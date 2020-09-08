SR 106 Harford, Susquehanna County, will be closed starting Friday, September 11

Dunmore – SR 106 (Harford Twp.) will be closed between SR 92 (Lenox Twp.) and SR 11 (Harford Twp.) beginning on Friday, 09/11/2020 and reopening on Sunday 09/13/2020. The detour route is as follows: SR 106 West - SR 92 North to I-81 North to SR 547 South (Harford Twp.). SR 106 East – SR 547 North to I-81 South to SR 92 South. The detour is approximately 17 Miles in length. Crews will be working through the weekend.

Motorists should use caution and seek an alternate route when traveling in the area

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4