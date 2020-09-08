Route 44 Bridge in Potter County Opening Today

Coudersport, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will reopen a Potter County bridge by the end of the day. It spans Steer Run on Route 44 in Hebron Township about four miles north of Coudersport. The bridge carries an average of more than 1,700 vehicles daily.

Since mid-July, traffic has used a temporary roadway to travel around the work zone. By nighttime today, that roadway will close, and the bridge will reopen to traffic.

Overall work involved removal of the old bridge and construction of the replacement. Work also included approach paving, drainage upgrades, guide rail replacement, and miscellaneous items. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College was the contractor on this $742,000 job.

Work on this project was done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

