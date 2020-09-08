Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 44 Bridge in Potter County Opening Today

Coudersport, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will reopen a Potter County bridge by the end of the day. It spans Steer Run on Route 44 in Hebron Township about four miles north of Coudersport. The bridge carries an average of more than 1,700 vehicles daily.

Since mid-July, traffic has used a temporary roadway to travel around the work zone. By nighttime today, that roadway will close, and the bridge will reopen to traffic.

Overall work involved removal of the old bridge and construction of the replacement. Work also included approach paving, drainage upgrades, guide rail replacement, and miscellaneous items. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College was the contractor on this $742,000 job.

Work on this project was done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in and around work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL    MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013, Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

# # #

Route 44 Bridge in Potter County Opening Today

