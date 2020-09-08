Route 28 to Close for Bridge Work over Simpson Run and Thompson Run on Friday, September 18 in Jefferson County

Beginning Friday, September 18, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. a portion of Route 28 will close for replacement of two existing bridges with box culverts over Simpson Run and Thompson Run.

Simpson Run is scheduled to be detoured on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. and opened to traffic on Friday, September 25, 2020 by 6:00 p.m. Thompson Run is scheduled to be detoured on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. and opened to traffic on Friday, October 16, 2020 by 6:00 PM. Some short-term daylight flagging will be performed when the detour is not in place.

For both structures - The truck detour follows State Route 66 in New Bethlehem to Interstate 80 to Exit 78 (Sigel/Brookville) to State Route 28. The car detour follows State Route 949 to Corsica then State Route 322 to Brookville to State Route 28. Simpson Run and Monrean Road will be closed to access State Route 28. Thompson Run, State Route 3003, and Mendenhall Road will be closed to access State Route 28.

Clearwater Construction will be completing the $1.8 million project. The benefit of the seven-day detours are to limit the impact to the traveling motorists by completing the work in a short and efficient timeframe. Work during the detour will be performed 24 hours a day.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

