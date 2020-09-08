PennDOT Accepting Applications For 2021-22 Improvements Under Multimodal Transportation Fund

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that applications will be accepted to fund new transportation improvement projects under the Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) through November 6, 2020.

"The Multimodal Transportation Fund enhances connectivity in our state and allows local projects to benefit all regions," PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. "Projects are selected based on safety benefits, regional economic conditions, technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability."

Eligible applicants include municipalities, council of governments, business/non-profit organizations, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, public airports, airport authorities, and ports and rail entities.

Projects that will be considered should coordinate local land use with transportation assets to enhance existing communities; improve streetscape, lighting, sidewalk facilities, and pedestrian safety; improve connectivity or utilization of existing transportation assets; or advance transit-oriented-development.

In FY 2020-21, 27 projects were awarded more than $30 million in MTF funding throughout 23 counties, including construction of trail and road access to the new 10-acre Bridesburg Riverfront Park in southeast region of the state, the installation of 4,100 feet of curb and 2,100 feet of sidewalks/related streetscape work in the northeast region of state, and converting two traditional intersections into modern roundabouts to reduce congestion, improve air quality, and enhance pedestrian mobility in the southeast.

PennDOT expects to announce grant recipients next year, and funding will become available in July 2021.

Act 89 of 2013 established a dedicated Multimodal Transportation Fund that stabilizes funding for ports and rail freight, increases aviation investments, establishes dedicated funding for bicycle and pedestrian improvements, and allows targeted funding for priority investments in any mode.

For more information about the program and previous years' applications and awards, visit www.penndot.gov and click on Multimodal Program under the "Projects & Programs" menu.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ashley Schoch, 717-783-8800

