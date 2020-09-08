I-83/I-283 SB Ramp Closures Scheduled for Bridge Parapet Repair

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Dauphin County are advised a PennDOT maintenance crew is scheduled to close the southbound Interstate 83/Interstate 283 Interchange ramps in Swatara Township to repair a parapet struck several weeks ago by a tractor-trailer at the southbound I-83/I-283 split.

The closures will be in effect nightly from 9 PM to 6 AM Sunday, September 13 through Friday, September 18.

All traffic will be detoured onto the Hershey/Derry Street/Paxton Street Exit.

Traffic heading southbound on I-283 will continue southbound on Eisenhower Boulevard, turn left onto Route 441 (Lindle Road) and right onto the southbound I-283 on-ramp. Traffic heading southbound on I-83 will continue southbound on Eisenhower Boulevard, turn right onto Paxton Street, and right onto the southbound I-83 on-ramp.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018