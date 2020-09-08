Free Webinar - How To Just Buy The Good Stuff – Finding Hidden Value In The Programmatic Supply Chain
As an industry we need to show buyers where they can buy the good stuff…and more of it, in safe journalistic environments”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a free Webinar on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at 12 noon eastern Digital Media companies PubMatic, Duration Media, Jounce Media, Goodway Group and Amobee will be educating digital media executives on how to find “the hidden and most valuable programmatic impressions” - or in the words of one SPO expert- “where is just the good stuff”?
— Ryanne Laredo, Chief Customer Officer – Amobee
In this webinar buyers will learn some of the new methods that savvy advertisers are utilizing for supply-path optimization (SPO) on both a strategic and tactical level to gain better performance from their advertising campaigns.
With the advent of header-bidding and recent industry efforts towards transparency including Ads.txt and Sellers.json, programmatic media buyers are uniquely positioned to leverage their buying power to achieve better efficiencies in the programmatic marketplace.
Discover new ideas from PubMatic, Duration Media, Jounce Media, Goodway Group and Amobee- all companies that are still growing despite these unprecedented times.
Don’t miss this informative and useful hour moderated by Ryanne Laredo, Chief Customer Officer – Amobee. When asked why this webinar is so timely, Ms. Laredo said, “As an industry we need to show buyers where they can buy the good stuff…and more of it in safe journalistic environments”.
Speakers:
Amanda Martin – VP, Enterprise Partnerships – Goodway Group, the digital marketing partner advertisers trust to drive campaign performance and measurable results.
Chris Kane - Founder – Jounce Media, the industry leader in activating data-driven supply path optimization for programmatic buyers and sellers.
Kyle Dozemen, VP, Advertiser Solutions – PubMatic, delivers superior revenue to publishers by being the SSP of choice for agencies and advertisers.
Matt Rosenberg – VP, Global Demand – Duration Media, a Google Approved Channel Partner that provides buyers with exclusive access to direct highly-viewable (89%+) display inventory across premium publishers.
Register in advance for this FREE webinar: https://bit.ly/BuyersSPO
