It's the Bee's Knees - CBD Emporium launches Colorado Hemp Honey in all retail locations

CBD Emporium Three Simple Ingredients - Colorado Hemp Honey

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- CBD Emporium, the fastest growing, most progressive CBD stores in the Southwest, is pleased to add Colorado Hemp Honey products in all of its 25 retail stores.

Colorado Hemp Honey is made from raw, unfiltered, uncut honey from hives in the Rocky Mountains combined with hemp hand-picked and harvested on the company’s own farm.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CBD Emporium to bring our hemp honey to more people throughout the Southwest,” said Jared Brassel, National Sales Manager for Colorado Hemp Honey. “Our honeys are packed with goodness that can be enjoyed on toast, in tea, coffee or straight off the spoon at any time of day to help ease the stresses and challenges we face in today’s hectic lifestyle.”

Raw honey has many known health benefits from helping digestion to healing wounds. Combined with CBD, a known anti-inflammatory, Colorado Hemp Honey is a wellness powerhouse. The products also contain naturally occurring enzymes, omegas 3 & 6, and terpenes.

“At CBD Emporium it’s important to us to offer high quality CBD products in a wide variety of forms to meet our customer’s needs,” said Andrew Young of CBD Emporium. “Colorado Hemp Honey gives us a unique CBD offering to recommend to our clients.”

CBD Emporium carries 48 different CBD brands, ensuring that staff members have an array of products to fit customers’ individual needs. Whether people have issues with pain, anxiety, mood or need CBD products for their pets, CBD Emporium is ready to align them with the best brands in the market. Offerings include tinctures, consumables, vapes, bath and body products, capsules, and pet products. All the CBD products CBD Emporium sells are infused with hemp that is grown and extracted in the United States. Colorado Hemp Honey joins top brands like Brio, KOI Naturals, Holistapet, Kurativ CBD, Sun God Medicinals, ORL, Sky Wellness, Vai Water, and many more.

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with 25 retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source of quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products derived from medical grade organic hemp plants. CBD Emporium’s knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing the best information, education and products to improve health and wellness. For information visit www.CBDEmporium.com.

