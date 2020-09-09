CBD Emporium Hires New CFO

CBD Emporium Ryan R. Higgins named CFO of CBD Emporium

Seasoned Financial Professional Ryan R. Higgins joins fast growing retailer CBD Emporium

He brings strong financial acumen and experience to the CBD Emporium executive team in a time of rapid corporate expansion.” — John Flanders, CBD Emporium CEO

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Emporium, the fastest growing, most progressive CBD stores in the Southwest is pleased to announce that Ryan R. Higgins has joined the executive team as Chief Financial Officer.

Higgins is the former Executive Director with Austin Growth Capital, LLC and has spent his entire career working in investment banking and corporate finance. He brings a wealth of experience in M&A, debt and equity capital raises, restructuring, corporate strategy and business development to CBD Emporium. Higgins held a Sr. Vice President position with VALCOR Advisors, LLC and was Vice President of Corporate Finance with Duff & Phelps, in addition to positions at Wall Street investment banks Wells Fargo and Jefferies. He received his MBA from Cornell SC Johnson College of Business at Cornell University and a BS in Business and Accounting from the University of Kansas.

“I’m thrilled to have Ryan join our team,” said John Flanders, CBD Emporium CEO. “He brings strong financial acumen and experience to the CBD Emporium executive team in a time of rapid corporate expansion.”

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with more than 25 retail locations throughout the Southwest. The retailer is the premier source of quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands, and its own brand labeled products derived from medical grade organic hemp plants.

“I’m excited for this new challenge and to be part of a fast growing company in a relatively new industry,” said Higgins.

About CBD Emporium

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with 25 retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source of quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products derived from medical grade organic hemp plants. CBD Emporium’s knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing the best information, education and products to improve health and wellness. For information visit www.CBDEmporium.com.

