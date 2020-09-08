Travel South USA Board of Directors Create a RoadMap for Future
New Vision, Mission & Values provide purpose and clarity for recoveryUNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Travel South USA Board of Directors has come forward with a new RoadMap for the Future of the 55-year old regional marketing organization. Over the last few months, the Board and stakeholders have been working on a comprehensive strategic planning project with the Coraggio Group. “We were planning this project before the pandemic and made an intentional decision to continue— not despite the challenges, but because of them, shared Chelsea Ruby, Commissioner, West Virginia Tourism Office & current Chair of the Travel South USA Board of Directors. Given the gravity of the pandemic and resulting economic depression for the travel industry, it was clear the industry would be navigating a “new normal” and would need guidance, leadership, and collaboration to respond, connect, and provide value to stakeholders.”
The project involved deploying hundreds of surveys, stakeholder interviews, insight reporting, and task force meetings. Coraggio Group team leaders led the organization through an intensive review of the very DNA of the Travel South USA brand. The group reimagined our vision, mission, values, and positioning. They also identified imperatives, objectives, and initiatives that will guide the organization and stakeholders through not just the current challenges, but for the next three to five years.
Last month, the Travel South USA Board of Directors met in West Virginia. Part in-person, part virtual, and adopted a new RoadMap for the Future. The word “coraggio” means courage. The symbolism was not lost on the Board, said Liz Bittner, Travel South USA, President & CEO. It takes courage to see beyond the moment. Our RoadMap is a living, breathing document that will continue to adapt as the situations warrant.
Our mission at Travel South USA is to establish the tourism industry as a leading sector of the Southern USA’s economy and the South as a top-tier global destination through our marketing, sales, public relations, and strategic partnerships.
We believe in:
• Value – We are driven to create opportunities and results for our twelve states and their partner destinations
• Partnership – We collaborate and build sustainable relationships
• Passion – We are confident in who we are and committed to the work we do
• Ingenuity – We are bold, innovative, and willing to take risks
• Y’all – We embody the spirit of authentic southern hospitality for all
In the coming months, Travel South USA will invest in research, sharing best practices, global-ready training, leveraging resources, cooperative media programs, travel trade partnerships, and innovative activities to support destinations in the South. We are confident the travel industry will adapt and thrive. It will be this rebound that will help fuel a robust national economy, create new jobs, revive small businesses, and bolster tax revenues for local and state municipalities.
###
About Travel South USA
Travel South USA is America’s oldest and largest regional travel promotion organization, formed in 1965. The long-standing regional collaboration of the state tourism offices of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia provide a foundation to positively position tourism as a vital and dynamic element in the region’s economic development. In 2019, tourism ranked throughout the region as one of the top three industries, behind manufacturing and agriculture, and was responsible for $133 billion in spending by visitors, generating 1.4 million direct jobs, $30 billion in worker paychecks, and almost $16 billion in state and local taxes. Visit TravelSouthUSA.com for consumer information and TravelSouthUSA.org for travel industry information.
Angelica De Stefano
Travel South USA
+1 404-231-1790
email us here