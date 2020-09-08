Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from Dr. Carey Wright, State Superintendent of Education, Regarding Indictment of Former Employee

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: September 3, 2020

"The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) is pleased to see legal action being taken against the individuals who are alleged to have defrauded the MDE and the State of Mississippi. We reported this suspected activity in October 2017 to the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) when we discovered evidence that a former employee may have violated state procurement laws. At the time of the discovery, we conducted an immediate, internal audit of all business transactions in which the former employee was involved and provided the audit results and all related records to the OSA. We are eager to continue to assist the investigation through to its conclusion.”

 

