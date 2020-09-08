Mostly Medicaid Releases 5 New Podcast Episodes: Medicaid Buy-in, Healthcare Marketplaces, and the Public Option

As presidential candidates begin final stages of explaining their healthcare plans, this new content becomes a must-listen for anyone in the healthcare space.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, September 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- We explore our new topic - Medicaid Buy-in, Healthcare Marketplaces, and the Public Option- in podcasts made possible by generous support from WEX Health.As part of our ongoing project called Critical Conversations in Medicaid, Mostly Medicaid has now released new episodes for the series focused on on Medicaid Buy-in, Healthcare Marketplaces, and the Public Option. As presidential candidates begin the final stages of explaining their plans for healthcare, this new content becomes a must-listen for anyone in the healthcare space.NEW EPISODES==============[Interview with John Sweeney and Cheryl Gardener]. John Sweeney is a thought leader on the WEX Public Sector team, focused on connecting WEX innovation to evolving client needs in the Medicaid and health marketplace verticals. Prior to joining the WEX team, John served in various other healthcare technology roles throughout his 20+ year career, including nearly 10 years at IBM companies.Cheryl Smith Gardner is the founder of Gardner Strategies, a health policy and strategy company. Prior to founding Gardner Strategies, Cheryl served as the Chief Executive Officer at beWellnm (New Mexico’s health insurance exchange), as the Executive Director of the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace (AHIM), as a Senior Practitioner at Deloitte Consulting, as a director in the Health Insurance Exchange practice at Leavitt Partners, and in the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development as the Director of Policy and Strategy of the Utah Health Exchange office.Listen to this episode- https://www.mostlymedicaid.com/?p=14145 [Interview with Barbara Otto] Barb is the CEO of Smart Policy Works, a Chicago-based firm that is is a driving force behind building smarter systems of health and social determinants of health for vulnerable people and places across the nation, state of Illinois, and metropolitan Chicago. Before her time at SPW, she worked at the 9to5 National Association of Working Women and at Ernst and Young. Listen here- https://www.mostlymedicaid.com/?p=15180 [Interview with Dylan Roberts] Dylan is the state representative for Colorado House District 26. In that role he serves as the chair of multiple committees, including the Rural Affairs and Agriculture Committee, the Capital Development Committee and the Judiciary Committee. He is also the Deputy District Attorney for Colorado's 5th Judicial District. Listen here- https://www.mostlymedicaid.com/?p=15176 [Interview with Bryan Cutler] Bryan is the majority leader in the PA State House, where he has served for 14 years. Before his time in the legislature, he worked in hospital administration and as a radiology technician. He also is an attorney who currently practices law at Nikolaus and Hohenadel. Listen here- https://www.mostlymedicaid.com/?p=15178 [Interview with Laura Colbert] Laura is the Executive Director at Georgians for a Healthy Future, where she advocates for health policies that expand coverage and access for Georgians. Before her current role, Laura worked at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and the CDC. She holds an MPH from Emory University. Listen here- https://www.mostlymedicaid.com/?p=15182 About the Critical Conversations in Medicaid Series=============================================After evaluating thought leadership publications in the Medicaid space, we decided to create an authentic, meaningful platform to elevate discussion around important topics. Our Critical Conversations in Medicaid Series explores topics through the lens of multiple perspectives, including interviews with experts across stakeholder groups. We choose a topic and design the project before we seek support. And when we obtain support from a sponsor, we retain editorial independence. In this way we are able to deliver true thought leadership instead of just marketing pieces.Each topic in our series includes podcasts and issue briefs designed to help our audience get up to speed quickly on emerging industry topics.About The Medicaid Buy-in, Healthcare Marketplaces, and the Public Option Installment in the Series=========================================================================================As states continue to explore new ways to make healthcare coverage more affordable, one of the key options states have been considering is called Medicaid Buy-In. Medicaid Buy-In programs can take many forms, and are usually linked to state health marketplaces. At their core, these efforts resemble the original Public Option in the Affordable Care Act.This series includes several podcast interviews with state legislators, policy advocates, and technology experts.You can check out the content already released here- https://www.mostlymedicaid.com/?page_id=14116 About WEX Health=================Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. The WEX Health financial technology platform helps 390,000 employers and more than 31.8 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses.With WEX Health you can simplify the business of health care through modular commercial cloud-based solutions for federal, state and local governments including health and human services, Medicaid departments, and social programs.Visit https://www.wexinc.co/public-sector to learn more.About Mostly Medicaid=====================Mostly Medicaid reaches thousands of Medicaid industry professionals, decision makers and influencers with its thought leadership publications and information sharing products. We also provide marketing and strategy consulting services for companies in the Medicaid industry, as well as premium educational content to enhance expertise for industry professionals. Mostly Medicaid offers a unique value in the Medicaid industry by focusing on data-driven business perspectives rather than policy-only or advocacy-only positions.We began with one simple concept in mind - think of Medicaid as a massive industry. Besides the healthcare services provided to Medicaid enrollees, there are hundreds of thousands of people that process claims, build software, consult with hospitals - just to name a few segments. Those people need services and products to help them do their jobs, increase their revenues and improve their skills.And that's where Mostly Medicaid comes in. We are uniquely positioned to reach influencers across all segments and provide them with actionable information and recommendations. 