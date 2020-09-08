ClearPath wins coveted position on Inc. 5000 list.
ClearPath Management Group, Inc. Ranks No. 4728 on the 2020 Inc. 5000NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that ClearPath Management Inc. is No. 4728 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“ClearPath is extremely proud of being included on Inc. magazine’s 5000 list. We owe our success to the customers we serve and the value we bring to their businesses.” Renee Fink, CEO, ClearPath Management Group, Inc.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc.
“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”
The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.
ClearPath is a leading Human Resources Outsourcing company with a focus on the contingent labor market. They have been providing contractor management and payroll solutions for over 25 years, and cover the entire USA and Canada.
With ClearPath, companies can efficiently and cost-effectively engage, retain and manage the talent they need, while mitigating the risks associated with contingent workers.
ClearPath’s operational strengths, top quartile processes and procedures, and superior customer service are designed to mirror the business objectives of even the most demanding clients.
