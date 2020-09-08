Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Aleddra Gen4 Emergency LED T8 Lamp Received IES Recognition

IES recognizes Aleddra's Gen4 Emergency LED T8 lamp as the first of its kind with self-testing and self-diagnosis features

The first self-testing and self-diagnosis Emergency LED T8 lamp”
— Matthew Maa
RENTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleddra, a Seattle-based lighting technology company, is pleased to announce that its
Gen4 Emergency LED T8, the first of its kind with self-testing/self-diagnosis capability, has been recognized by IES Progress Report Committee (PRC). IES PRC states, in its recognition letter, that Gen4 EM T8 is “a unique and significant advancement to the art and science of lighting.”

The Gen4 EM T8 starts an internal clock automatically after forty-eight hours of operation. Thirty days after that the Gen4 will perform the 30-second mandatory monthly test and after 365 days the Gen4 will automatically perform the 90-min mandatory annual test. During the self-testing mode, the Gen4 EM T8 light output level will drop from 1800lm to 420lm and the LED indicator light on the tube’s end cap will begin flashing slowly, which will indicate that the Gen4 EM T8 is in the testing mode. If during the testing mode a battery issue is detected, the LED indicator light will begin flashing at a very rapid rate informing the end user that the EM tube may need to be replaced.

According to the safety regulations, every piece of emergency lighting equipment must be tested for 30 seconds each month and 90 minutes annually to validate that the battery is operating per code. The monthly and annual emergency lighting equipment tests have become, for many end users, a very labor-intensive requirement. The facilities emergency lighting equipment auditors will need to either manually disengage the EM tube by climbing up a ladder and removing the EM tube from its sockets OR turn off the circuit breaker, which is not a workable option for many facilities. Aleddra’s patented Gen4 Emergency LED T8 tube eliminates these labor-intensive tasks, resulting in a significant operational savings for the end user without compromising safety regulations.

Gen4 Emergency T8 LED Tube Features:

• 2-in-1 LED T8 lamp – A T8 LED retrofit lamp and an T8 Emergency lamp.
• Automatic Self-testing & self-diagnosis
• Manual test button
• Built- in Lithium battery designed to operate for (90) minutes at 3.5 Watts
• Can be controlled by a wall switch

Webpage: https://www.aleddra.com/g4-emergency-t8/
Cutsheet https://www.aleddra.com/spec/CutSheet-G4-Emergency-T8-Tube.pdf
Emergency LED Lighting Webinar: https://www.aleddra.com/webinar-sign-up-form/

For more information, please email info@aleddra.com or call us at 425-430-4555.

Matthew Maa
Aleddra
+1 4254304555
