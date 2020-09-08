IPgallery - A Smart, Safe & Sustainable City Solutions Company Sets Focus on Enabling AI & SMART CITY Solutions in UAE
IPgallery Logo
Avihai Degani, CEO IPgallery
NTT Data Finalists
American Based IPgallery using ingenious Israeli AI and Smart City Solutions Technology is one of the latest to step on the UAE Technology highway.
Chicago's citywide POC uses IPgallery’s Data Platform combined with predictive machine learning- ML & realtime artificial intelligence- AI actionable insights to address crossvertical civic challenges”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IPgallery - A Smart, Safe & Sustainable City Solutions Company Sets Focus on Enabling AI & SMART CITY Solutions in UAE which includes it's COVID-19/Coronavirus Data-driven Smart City Command & Control Center. It is one of the latest to steer on the UAE Technology highway after the US brokered peace deal.
— Avihai Degani, CEO IPgallery
COVID-19 Public Health Crisis Management solution is the latest put together to help Mayor's of large cities make critical decisions in this unprecedented time. “The more I analyze the Corona epidemic , the more I realize that Smart Cities as we knew of, are of less relevance, and all need to adjust to deal with the smart city in the COVID-19 era,” says Avihai Degani, IPgallery CEO. “Leave aside the medical stuff that will be handled by states and federal governments, all the rest will be managed by Mayors. The nature of the virus behavior and its impact on all aspects of our lives e.g. employment, schools etc. will result in a new skill set and Mayor’s responsibilities. Secondary impacts are on transport, vulnerable communities, air-quality and more. Yet, the major challenge is the need to respond in no time. As such , REAL-TIME mechanisms and analytics based solutions become crucial. We at IPgallery are putting all our services in this context adding more capabilities to our Public Health domain and Resiliency. We are here to help!”.
IPgallery’s team is passionate about innovative technologies addressing civic challenges and impacting social safety and wellbeing. We aim to make our world a safer, smarter, more resilient, cleaner and sustainable, better place to live, play, tour and work in. "One City at a Time"
IPgallery’s game changing outlook is a holistic approach backed by our vast expertise, robust technologies and can-do methodology that enable and empower Public Private Partnerships (PPP). Our solutions address both the Economic and Technologic challenges faced by Cities.
A Case Study:
Reducing Data Silos using AI/ML to deliver Real Time Actionable Insights in Chicago, IL was a challenge put forth to the IPgallery team and below are excerpts of the POC
At a Glance: A Holistic Data Platform in Chicago helped reduce departmental data silos and make progress on public safety, transportation, air quality, emergency response, and other resident prioritized pain-points. This effort was a key first step in making progress towards being more data-driven and achieving smart city goals.
The challenges this project addresses were: Lighting, Citizen Engagement, Transportation, Multimodal Mobility, Public Safety, Air Quality, Health, Noise, Heat wave, Flooding, Snow & Extreme Cold.
The City of Chicago knew that it had access to lots of unique data sources and streams. But the data was hard to access and use to improve safety, transportation, public health, and other citizen identified pain-points because of existing department silos. In addition, the insights from the data weren't being communicated with residents to improve their daily life in the city.
The holistic approach integrated data from all available sensors and datasets including IoT, 311 and social networks to improve data sharing across agencies. Improved access to data through this platform helped the city make progress across a variety of inter- department challenges like adjusting transportation to reduce air quality impacts and determining ways to generate energy savings through smart street-lighting. Building on an existing main operations center model, IPgallery provided an interactive dashboard which uses AI to analyze both big-data and real-time data to push automatic alerts for both city officials and residents. In addition, the system was designed to generate action plans for events that have happened, are happening or may occur in the near future helping to streamline response to situations and other emergencies.
Our holistic approach supported by advanced technologies now enables to improve the city's overall operation efficiency, reduce costs, deliver new value add services and by far better address cross-vertical challenges in the city such as traffic and pollution, and Park & Ride initiatives and more.
Some of our open real-time based Platform capabilities utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT) and Edge Compute to enable rapid customization and implementation of ultimately any use case and time-critical cross-vertical Smart City services including Public Safety; Environment; Energy and Smart Lighting; Urban Mobility: Smart Transportation, Multimodal Mobility, Connected, Electric and Autonomous Vehicles; Freight and Logistics.
IPgallery specializes in the design, architecture, development, deployment and commercialization of innovative advanced Time-Critical Customized Solutions, utilizing advanced technologies, and rigorous methodologies.
We are known to deliver implementations at a scale of seamless, flexible, high performance and secure solutions that help Cities meet their current requirements and future challenges while improving overall operations and efficiencies, safety and wellbeing at evenhanded costs.
IPgallery has strong global ecosystem partnerships, and a successful track record deploying large scale systems and solutions worldwide. If you as a government entity are facing a unique challenge and want to use AI or Big Data to leverage a SMART Solution in the real sense then please contact Rohan F. Britto at rohan@thebrittos.com who with over 25yrs of experience and based in the United Arab Emirates can be that bridge to connect with IPgallery and deploy your city with artificial intelligence (AI) based City Services & Citizen Centric Applications.
Rohan Francis Britto
Consultant
+971 55 635 0635
email us here
Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC speaks with IPgallery President & CEO, Avihai Degani