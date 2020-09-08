News Release - Structure Fire - Readsboro

VSP NEWS RELEASE

Incident/ Fire Investigation – Readsboro, Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY FIRE & EXPLOSION INVESTIGATION UNIT

VERMONT STATE POLICE – Shaftsbury Barracks

Vermont State Police Case # 20B302934

INCIDENT TYPE: Fire Investigation

FIRE INVESTIGATORS: Detective Sergeant James Wright and Assistant State Fire Marshal Josh Maxham- Division of Fire Safety

CONTACT# 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 09/01/20 Approximately 5:33 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1352 King Hill Road, Readsboro, Vermont

Homeowner: John Bannon, Readsboro, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 1, 2020, at approximately 1733 hours, Keene Mutual Aid (KMA) dispatch received a report of a structure fire at 1352 King Hill Road in Readsboro, VT. The Readsboro Fire Department was dispatched and responded to the scene. Upon first arriving, fire crews found the structure to be fully involved. Fire suppression efforts were isolated to an exterior attack due to the stability of the structure. An excavator as well as additional fire units from Whittingham, Stamford, Bennington Rural, Wilmington, West Dover VT fire departments as well as Colrain, Heath, Rowe, and Monroe Massachusetts Fire Departments were requested to assist with suppression efforts; however the structure was unable to be saved.

Minor injuries were sustained by Bannon to include scratches and abrasions from his efforts to escape the fire.

As part of his scene assessment, Readsboro Fire Chief Adam Codogni contacted the VT Dept of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

Members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of this fire. The investigation revealed the owner was soldering pipes in the crawl space underneath the residence. During soldering of the pipe, the insulation in the area of the pipes, caught fire.

This fire remains under investigation, however, is NOT considered suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. James Wright at the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award

Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766). The VATAP will pay up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Det. Sergeant Jamie Wright

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop B – West

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421

Fax: 802-442-3263

Email: james.wright@vermont.gov

VSP Records Request