Digital Week Online is back - Secure your Spot for the Autumn 2020 Event
“Keeping the tech world united - changing the future! Online. For everyone.” will be the theme of DigitalWeek Online from 09th-16th Oct20 even bigger this time
We are proud to announce the Gold Sponsor of Innovation Days – InvestHK and Startmeup.HK, the department of the Government of the Hong Kong SAR.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the success of the first global gathering in May 2020, which attracted 170 top-level speakers, 60+ professional investors and 1,500 attendees, Digital Week Online will be expanding to an even bigger community of innovators and entrepreneurs on 9th-16th October; “Keeping the tech world united - changing the future! Online. For everyone.”
— The Founding Team
All participants will enjoy virtual networking benefits during the entire week by joining one of the best intuitive AI-powered business matching platforms.
We kick off the event with the “The Babylon Project”, an intense three-day (9-11th October) virtual blockchain hackathon that will democratize access to global innovation.
On Oct 12th, we hold the “Global Blockchain Day” where top experts will the tackle topics such as DeFi, central bank digital currencies, blockchain for corporates, institutional investments and mining.
Oct 13th is dedicated to the Society 5.0 and Global Digital Transformation Day, hosted By CitiesABC and Dinis Guarda. 4IR trends, case studies from the governments across the World, top-level speakers, and participants.
Innovation Days run Oct 14-16th and are broken down by region for local tech gurus, mentors and investment community leaders to engage audiences on seven key tracks:
- Covid19, impact on economies, new opportunities
- Fintech
- Privacy & Cyber Security
- Digital Marketing
- Impact & Sustainability
- Corporate Innovation
- Gaming & Entertainment
Each track will be co-hosted by a reputable organization with deep expertise in that space. For example, the Privacy & Cyber Security track will be co-hosted by PrivacyRules (www.privacyrules.com) which unites law firms and cyber security companies across 50 countries. The Corporate Innovation track will be co-hosted by Plug and Play Tech Center (www.plugandplaytechcenter.com) – a global leader of the corporate acceleration programs and investments. Fintech Track APAC is co-hosted by Founder of the MaGESpire and Partner of the True Global Ventures Bowie Lau (https://magespire.io/). CBDC and Regulations Track of the Blockchain Day – by Gordon Einstein and Cryptolaw Partners. FinTech Track North and South America is co-hosted by FinTech4Good.
Keeping faithful to our core community, Digital Week Online will also host a start-up competition and pitch sessions, where budding entrepreneurs will get feedback from top-investors and experts. Given the current global pandemic, we have waived the fees to participate.
Sponsorship packages are available with benefits that include brand exposure, access to a unique audience of potential partners and customers, keynotes and sponsors introduction, analytics, virtual booths as well as inbound and outbound meetings. Main sponsors of our past events include Sensorium VR, OSL, Bitforex and Fio.One. WTIA with its ingenious payments partner Payments2.0 continue their support to Digital Week Online
Official website: www.digitalweek.online
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.hk/e/digital-week-online-autumn-2020-tickets-115165216262
Get the early bird US$7 ticket price before Oct 1st 2020!
Apply for sponsorship/speaking/co-host: https://forms.gle/Bc2kbLryeKnoA4za6
Apply for startup pitch competition: https://forms.gle/CcMJ6VZGfJJmPjGi9
