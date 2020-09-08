Motti Kushnir appointed CEO of MOV.AI Ltd.
MOV.AI Ltd. Announces the appointment of Motti Kushnir as Chief Executive Officer as of July 1, 2020
Limor and the MOV.AI team designed an amazing product, much desired by the industry, and I am confident in the company's ability to advance the market of autonomous robotics software.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In addition, Limor Schweitzer, former CEO and founder was appointed as Chief Technology Officer and will keep leading the company technology vision and strategy.
— Motti Kushnir
Motti Kushnir, An entrepreneur with 20 years of experience in the software industry specialized in establishing new activities and growing them into meaningful businesses. Motti brings rich experience in China, US and Europe markets. Before joining MOV.AI Ltd Motti was the CEO & Co. Founder of InfinityAR (Acquired by Alibaba), Chief Marketing and Product officer of Telmap (Acquired by Intel) and the VP of Amdocs search and digital advertising division.
“I’m excited to join MOV.AI Ltd., a pioneer in Robotic Operating Systems in the growing industry of Autonomous Mobile Robots”, said Motti Kushnir. “Limor and the MOV.AI team designed an amazing product, much desired by the industry, and I am confident in the company's ability to advance the market of autonomous robotics software."
“I’m delighted to have Motti join as CEO to take MOV.AI through strategic milestones in sales, brand development, venture capital and corporate development”, said Limor Schweitzer. “Motti brings the expertise and enthusiasm needed to implement the company’s strategy taking advantage of the growing world wide demand for advanced autonomous robotics software”.
About MOV.AI
founded by Limor Schweitzer in 2016, MOV.AI provides an industry-grade Robotic Operating System for autonomous, intelligent, and collaborative robots for universal commercial use.
MOV.AI’s serves Autonomous Mobile Robots manufacturers, automation integrators and the ROS community in their journey to automate the industrial world.
Helio Henriques
MOV.AI Ltd.
+351 964 849 366
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn