MOV.AI scaling up its digital footprint

LISBON, PORTUGAL, April 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the last 4 years, MOV.AI has been focused on developing the first truly universal Operating System for robotics, proudly securing the world's first real separation of hardware and software in the process.As a result, now, companies will be able to decide if they want to purchase a closed package, buying from a single provider both the software and the machine, necessarily inflating their bill, or if they prefer to choose the robot from the most affordable provider, and then to easily integrate MOV.AI Operating System in any of their robots.As our projects are deployed in different sectors, such as Retail, Logistics, Automotive, E-Commerce, Postal, etc, we are pleased to witness different media references to our activity, acknowledging our efforts to design, develop and deliver the software that we are sure will change the robotics landscape, making accessible to anyone with the minimum technical Know-how, to properly program any robotic device.For instance, Medium, the well-known online publishing platform, recently labelled MOV.AI as startup of the week!This filled us with pride and rewarded the many efforts the team is making, focusing on delivering the best product and experiences to our clients and partners.Soon after Medium had considered MOV.AI as “startup of the week”, we were yet again flattered with another recognition, this time coming from Sifted.We are proud to be part of the list of the top Portuguese startups to follow that was recently shared by this publication.As mentioned by Sifted, Portugal has indeed been a haven for creative minds, with the right environment and conditions for companies such as MOV.AI to base their operations here, turning great ideas into great projects.To complete the triplet and as the Portuguese always say “Não há duas sem três”, TNW X, a leading consulting company specializing in digital transformation and innovation, has recently analyzed Lisbon’s tech ecosystem.In that post, TNW X identified several companies and institutions that are making a difference on the local digital scene and MOV.AI was one of the companies listed in the “Startups & Scaleups” section of the article.It is a great compliment and honour to be mentioned in articles such as this one as it serves as a reminder that hard work pays off, especially when our brand is mentioned alongside other distinguished companies and institutions.About MOV.AIMOV.AI provides an industry-grade operating system for autonomous, intelligent, collaborative robots for universal commercial use.The Company was founded by Mr. Limor Schweitzer, an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in developing robotic solutions and sales of robotic equipment.MOV.AI’s main target audiences are manufacturers of material handling equipment, automation integrators, and other collaborative robot manufacturers.

