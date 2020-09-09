SunnyBay Sees Surging Demand of Microwavable Heating Pads
Quality heating pads are in demandFEDERAL WAY, WA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FEDERAL WAY, Wash., August 24, 2020– As many brick and mortar businesses struggle during the pandemic, one eCommerce firm is working around the clock to satisfy customer demand. SunnyBay, a Washington-based manufacturer and retailer of high-quality pain relief products saw an uptick in demand from existing and new customers interested in their heat patches for back pain relief.
Their most popular product, a microwavable heating pad for the neck and shoulders came to fruition after a simple request back in 2009. When a store manager from Zenith Supplies in Seattle was looking for a back pain relief product and found no remedy on the market, he asked the company’s product designer if she could create a microwavable heating pad that could be strapped on. Soon they were working side by side to fabricate the right look and functionality. The end result, which includes an extra layer of interior cotton, stretch fabric for comfort and pliability, generous filling, and fabric ties, was so effective that the store started to carry it. Today, their microwavable heating pad for lower back and shoulders is one of their most popular products.
SunnyBay is recognized for taking a personalized and customer-centric approach to product design and service. Sam Wright, CEO of SunnyBay, credits their resilience to product quality and a commitment to exceptional customer care. “Our long-term customers have grown so loyal that they describe themselves as ‘lifers,’” he explains.
