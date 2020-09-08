St. Johnsbury Barracks - Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A404658

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 784-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/07/2020, 2022 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Orton Rd, Walden

VIOLATION:

ACCUSED: Krystal Goss

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to a report of an argument at a residence on Orton Rd, in Walden. Upon arrival Troopers learned that Goss, who had been drinking, became upset and fired a .22 caliber rifle into a wall above the head of another resident. No one injured during the incident. Goss was taken into protective custody and issued a citation for reckless endangerment. She is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 10/19/2020.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020, 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

