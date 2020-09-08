Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks - Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A404658

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 784-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 09/07/2020, 2022 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Orton Rd, Walden

VIOLATION:

 

ACCUSED: Krystal Goss                                               

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to a report of an argument at a residence on Orton Rd, in Walden.  Upon arrival Troopers learned that Goss, who had been drinking, became upset and fired a .22 caliber rifle into a wall above the head of another resident.  No one injured during the incident.  Goss was taken into protective custody and issued a citation for reckless endangerment.  She is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 10/19/2020. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020, 0800 hours          

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a      

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

