St. Johnsbury Barracks - Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A404658
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 784-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/07/2020, 2022 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Orton Rd, Walden
VIOLATION:
ACCUSED: Krystal Goss
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Walden, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to a report of an argument at a residence on Orton Rd, in Walden. Upon arrival Troopers learned that Goss, who had been drinking, became upset and fired a .22 caliber rifle into a wall above the head of another resident. No one injured during the incident. Goss was taken into protective custody and issued a citation for reckless endangerment. She is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 10/19/2020.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020, 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648