Telecom Stock iQSTEL (OTC: $IQST) Completes Non-Conversion Agreements Halting All Further Conversions @IQstel
iQSTEL (OTC: IQST) is pleased to announce an agreement with the last matured noteholder has been reached, thereby succeeding in halting all further conversions
iQSTEL Inc. (OTCMKTS:IQST)NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iQSTEL (OTC: $IQST) Completes Non-Conversion Agreements Halting All Further Conversions, Achieving Another Part of the Major Exchange Uplist Roadmap (Investorideas.com newswire) Breaking Tech/ Telecom Stock News- iQSTEL (OTC: IQST), a leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Service Provider, is pleased to announce an agreement with the last matured noteholder has been reached, thereby succeeding in halting all further conversions.
As detailed in previous releases, iQSTEL has now reached non-conversion agreements with all matured note holders with today’s announced M2B agreement.
iQSTEL reached an agreement with M2B allowing for a moratorium on conversions until Nov 2020 with an extension option through Feb 2021. The extension is contingent upon a $150,000 payment due by Nov 30st, 2020. In addition, a repayment plan is in place moving forward.
As of this press release, iQSTEL has reduced the debt load significantly and halted conversions from M2B, as detailed above and in the corresponding 8-k linked below. The company’s Reg-A investor is pleased with this last and final halt to conversions and is expected to continue their support of iQSTEL.
“It has been a long road but our consistent efforts focused on business growth and strong acquisitions are bearing fruit as detailed in the recent 10-Q and press releases. Net income is a huge milestone, and a required part of our NYSE or Nasdaq uplist plans, along with debt reduction and halting of dilutionary conversions. We thank M2B for their support and wish them well on future endeavors.“ Mr. Iglesias commented.
“This Lock-Up and Leak out agreement with M2B is another key component for our subsequent acquisition plans.” Mr. Iglesias added.
Full details are available in the corresponding 8-K.
https://www.otcmarkets.com/filing/html?id=14379465&guid=DTY6UKAXfktO6th
About iQSTEL Inc.:
iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) www.iQSTEL.com is a US-based publicly listed company offering leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Services with a focus on a wide range of cloud-based enhanced services to the Tier-1 and Tier-2 carriers, corporate, enterprise, as well as the retail market. iQSTEL through its subsidiaries Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, IoT Smart Gas Platform, itsBchain offers a "one-stop-shopping” for international and domestic VoIP services, IP-PBX services, SMS exchange for A2P and P2P, OmniChannel Marketing, Internet of Things (IoT) applications (IoT Smart Gas Platform), 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, as well as blockchain-based platforms: Mobile Number Portability Application (MNPA) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace for VoIP, SMS and Data.
About Etelix.com USA, LLC:
Etelix.com USA LLC www.etelix.com is a wholly owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. Etelix.com USA, LLC is a Miami, Florida-based international telecom carrier founded in 2008 that provides telecom and technology solutions worldwide, with commercial presence in North America, Latin America, and Europe.
About SwissLink Carrier AG:
SwissLink Carrier AG www.swisslink-carrier.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. SwissLink Carrier AG is a Switzerland based international Telecommunications Carrier founded in 2015 providing international VoIP connectivity worldwide, with commercial presence in Europe, CIS and Latin America.
About QGlobal SMS LLC.:
QGlobal SMS LLC www.qglobalsms.com is a 51% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. QGlobal SMS is a USA based company and a commercial brand founded in 2020 specialized in international and domestic SMS termination, with emphasis on the Applications to Person (A2P) and Person to Person (P2P) for Wholesale Carrier Market and Corporate Market in US.
About Alcyon Cloud SMS S.A.S (Commercial Brand SMSDirectos.com ):
Alcyon Cloud SMS S.A.S. (Commercial Brand SMSDirectos.com), is a whole subsidiary of QGlobal SMS, a Colombian-based Application and Content Provider.
About IoT Labs MX SAPI:
IoT Labs MX SAPI www.iotlabs.mx , a subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc, is an Internet of Things (IoT) Mexican technology development company, creator of the “IoT Smart Gas” Platform and Application.
About itsBchain LLC.:
itsBchain LLC www.itsBchain.com is a 75% owned subsidiary of iQSTEL Inc. itsBchain is a blockchain technology developer and solution provider, with a strong focus on the telecom sector.
Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and iQSTEL Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.
iQSTEL Inc.
IR US Phone: 646-740-0907, IR Email: investors@iqstel.com
Source: iQSTEL Inc. and its subsidiaries:
www.iqstel.com ; www.etelix.com ; www.swisslink-carrier.com ; www.qglobalsms.com ; www.smsdirectos.com ; www.iotlabs.mx ; www.iotsmartgas.com ; www.itsBchain.com
