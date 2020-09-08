DOCS Outside the Box! Helps Patient Avoid Hip Replacement Using Enhanced External Counter-pulsation (EECP)

DOCS Outside the Box! announce today that it observed a successful outcome treating vascular necrosis of the hip using enhanced external counter pulsation -EECP

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box! announce today that it observed a successful outcome treating a vascular necrosis of the hip using enhanced external counter pulsation (EECP). A 50-year-old female patient came to DOCS Outside the Box! approximately 5 years ago looking to gain comfort from chronic hip pain. She had received medical advice that she would need to undergo hip replacement and wished to avoid such a large surgical procedure.

The patient had a history of immune thrombocytopenia disorder (ITP) in which blood does not clot normally and causes excessive bruising and bleeding. The disorder can be devastating and leads to the use of high dose steroids which lead to her necrotic hip. Western medicine traditionally suggests a hip replacement to combat long term effects.

DOCS Outside the Box! worked with the patient and presented several options for care. The physicians at DOCS practice patient empowered medicine and work to ensure that all patients understand different options available to them. The patient chose an alternative approach and DOCS prescribed a complete nutrition plan and therapy in the form of EECP treatments. The combined outcomes resulted in the patient reporting less pain in the joint and increased mobility. The patient has avoided the previously suggested hip surgery for over 5 years.

“This is another proof point that demonstrates the value of DOCS Outside the Box! methodology,” said Lana Garner, DOM Holistic Medicine Director of DOCS Outside the Box! “Our blending of holistic and western medicine helped this patient exponentially.”

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a multispecialty care clinic offering family medicine, urgent care, and holistic care services. The practice was founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, complete wellness, and transformative care. Each patient is empowered to take ownership of their medica care and their life. DOCS Outside the Box! provides guidance to address physical, emotional, and spiritual challenges. DOCS Outside the Box! provides testing for Coronavirus / COVID – 19.

