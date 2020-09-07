Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fw: Road closure Jericho

Green Mountain Power has cleared the trees and lines and browns trace road in Jericho has been re-opened

Crystal Golden

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

M.A.T Member

WILLISTON PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

(802)878-7111/ PSAP Fax: 878-3173

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release- Highway / Traffic Notification

Browns trace road in Jericho will be closed near the address #320 because of trees and power lines across the roadway. Underhill Jericho Fire is in the area assisting in closing the road. Please find alternate routes as we are unsure how long it will be until the road is re-opened.

