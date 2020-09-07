Fw: Route 7 Charlotte

Hi Crystal. Are the power lines downed because of wind?

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Williston Barracks News Release- Highway / Traffic Notification

Route 7 in Charlotte in the area of Higbee road has traffic backed up due to power lines across the roadway. State Police are in the area getting traffic turned around at this time. Expect delays in the area until the lines are restored and please find an alternate route until that time.