Rockville Barrack Partners With Allied Agencies To Address Aggressive Driving, Street Racing In Montgomery County

September 7, 2020

(ROCKVILLE, MD) — Over the weekend, the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack, along with the Gaithersburg Police Department and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police conducted a joint operation to address aggressive driving, street racing and excessive notice caused by modified exhaust systems in Montgomery County.

Together, the agencies conducted “Operation End of Summer” and “Operation Quiet Night.” As part of the joint operations, troopers from the Rockville Barrack concentrated their efforts on Route 270, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police concentrated on the Inter-County Connector and Gaithersburg Police concentrated on issues within their city limits.

Overall, the combined efforts yielded the following results:

228 traffic stops

153 citations

126 warnings

37 Equipment Repair Orders

10 arrests

