Rockville Barrack Partners With Allied Agencies To Address Aggressive Driving, Street Racing In Montgomery County

Maryland State Police News Release

(ROCKVILLE, MD) — Over the weekend, the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack, along with the Gaithersburg Police Department and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police conducted a joint operation to address aggressive driving, street racing and excessive notice caused by modified exhaust systems in Montgomery County.

Together, the agencies conducted “Operation End of Summer” and “Operation Quiet Night.”  As part of the joint operations, troopers from the Rockville Barrack concentrated their efforts on Route 270, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police concentrated on the Inter-County Connector and Gaithersburg Police concentrated on issues within their city limits.

Overall, the combined efforts yielded the following results:

  • 228 traffic stops
  • 153 citations
  • 126 warnings
  • 37 Equipment Repair Orders
  • 10 arrests

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov

