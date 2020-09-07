Rockville Barrack Enforcement for the Week of August 31st, 2020

September 7, 2020

The Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack continues to make our roadways safer for all motorists on our highways. Between August 31st, 2020 and September 6th, 2020, Troopers assigned to the Rockville Barrack made the following drunk driving arrests;

Kelly Player, 39 years of age of Gaithersburg Enrico Custis, 49 years of age of Gaithersburg Termaine Roberts, 45 years of age of Washington, DC Sarah Magid, 30 years of age of Burtonsville

Troopers made the following criminal arrests;

Jameisha Borum, 26 years of age of Silver Spring, Warrant Quinell Ross, 28 years of age of Beltsville, Warrant Jason Alston, 42 years of age of Washington, DC, Possession of Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams

Troopers cited the following individuals for possessing marijuana less than 10 grams:

Isai Chevez, 30 years of age of Gaithersburg

Anyone with information regarding Drunk/Drug driving or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101 or use #77 to reach the nearest Maryland State Police Barrack.