ReachOut’s Premium Package Now Available at a Discounted Price for a Limited Period
Unlock the full capabilities of ReachOut by signing up or upgrading to its monthly Premium plan at 50% off.
We’re thrilled to bring this offer to our customers so that they can experience the true capabilities of ReachOut and use it to run their day-to-day field operations at maximum efficiency.”WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, USA, September 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReachOut Suite, the leading cloud-based field service management software from Fingent is now offering users 50% off on its Premium version for the first three months of subscription. This is a limited period offer valid till October 9 and is applicable only for Monthly Premium plans. New or existing free users can readily claim this offer by entering the coupon code - ROS3M50 while signing up or upgrading to Premium.
Switching to Premium unlocks several advanced features and tools that help service companies efficiently scale their business. The result is a measurable improvement of workflows and process efficiency, which contributes to higher workforce productivity and customer satisfaction. Besides the option to add more users or expand storage, Premium packs in an array of useful features that cover every facet of field service operations from scheduling to invoicing such as:
- Ability to add multiple field agents to a job, create separate tasks for each and assign a primary agent to supervise operations.
- Create the shortest and most cost-efficient routes for dispatching field agents to customer locations; Reroute when needed and save planned routes.
- Seamlessly connect third-party accounting tools such as QuickBooks Online and Xero to efficiently manage and track transactions.
- Experience paperless data gathering with custom styled forms designed for a wide range of industries.
- Create quotations, organize them based on status, work type, and customer, and share finished quotations to customers via email.
- Premium live support & more.
New users can directly sign up from ReachOut’s website and opt for any of the monthly plans. Current free users can upgrade to Premium by logging in to their account and then navigating to Settings > Account Settings > Go Premium. After choosing any of the monthly packages, select the I have a coupon checkbox to enter the coupon code below and click Apply. Once done, click Proceed to Payment for upgrading to Premium at a 50% discount.
About ReachOut Suite
ReachOut Suite is a cloud-based field service management platform, developed by Fingent, a global web and software development company, to automate and streamline field service operations of service businesses. Hosted inside ReachOut is an array of prolific features and tools that enables service managers to stay in total control over the entire processes and workflows such as processing customer requests, scheduling jobs, dispatching field technicians, creating invoices, monitoring work statuses, and many more.
Available as an administrative portal for managers and a companion mobile app for field technicians, ReachOut enables remote operations management and fosters collaboration. Thus, managers and technicians are able to fulfill scheduled work at the utmost efficiency, much to the satisfaction of the customer.
