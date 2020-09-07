New office in Australia enables Procloz to accelerate growth in Remote Work, Employer of Record, HR & Payroll Services
BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Procloz, a leading local Employer of Record & PEO services company in India, is pleased to announce the opening of its sales, employment & service operations center in Brisbane, Australia.
"Australia is an important territory in the Asia-Pacific region, hence the company's first overseas expansion. Procloz intends to serve domestic and global companies to help utilize the vast talent pool in Australia," explains Amandeep Singh Wasal, Founder of Procloz. "As per our motto, 'your employee is at the center of everything we do', Procloz will help Australian businesses streamline their payroll management through outsourced local payroll services. Procloz will also provide a compliant and risk-free solution for foreign companies to employ local Australian talent through its employer of record services". Preet Kamal Gupta, Co-Founder at Procloz, will lead the Australia business operations and growth. Preet has over ten years of experience in finance and accounting management.
About Procloz- Procloz was established with a core vision to help boost organizational growth by managing local employment, payroll, compliances, and tax challenges for expanding businesses. We deliver compliant workforce solutions through our multi-country employer of record and managed payroll services. We cater to a wide variety of industries and help organizations employ and manage their workforce more effectively. We use different technologies and compliance and service partners whose vision and values align with ours to provide a seamless service experience to our clients and their employees. Procloz also helps with in-country business setup, policy documentation, social security, tax registration, recruitment & HR Services.
Learn more – www.procloz.com
India Office: Level 2, Augusta Point, Golf Course Road, Sector 53, Gurugram, 122002, India
Australia Office: Suite 108, 42 Manilla Street, East Brisbane, 4169 Australia
Amandeep Singh Wasal
