Elaine Lankford of Transforming Love Ministries to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SUFFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you activate your faith, you can change both the vision and the direction of your life.

Elaine Lankford is the founder of Transforming Love Ministries, a nondenominational parachurch ministry dedicated to empowering everyday women to cultivate their passion, find their purpose, and chase their God-sized dreams.

“We call it Transforming Love Ministries because we believe in the transforming power of Christ’s love,” says Lankford. “We believe all women have a calling. God-sized dreams are about allowing God to use the passion and purpose he has given you and trusting that he will open up the path that will take you where he needs you to be.”

Transforming Love Ministries is committed to helping women of faith become leaders no matter their calling by strengthening their desire to serve Jesus in substantial ways.

“Our goal is to walk alongside you, listen to what you feel Jesus is calling you to do, evaluate your current abilities, and help you build a plan that will move you forward!”

A born nurturer, Lankford spent 16 years as a nurse. Out of personal tragedy, she poured herself into ministry.

“I knew I needed to get outside of my head and focus on just serving God,” recalls Lankford. “He gave me an opportunity and a love for women that I hadn't realized before. I came to understand it was the path out of my circumstances. He has called me to show other women how to get out of their situations and to move forward.”

“I believe God allows situations in our lives, like this pandemic, so that we remember to look outside of ourselves. When we do that, we become the person He created us to be.”

Certified through the John Maxwell Team, Lankford is dedicated to servant leadership: helping to lead people toward achieving their God given goals. Lankford guides her clients step-by-step through the process, providing a safe place to bounce ideas around while building their self-esteem.

“Our main focus is to build a platform for the everyday woman,” says Lankford. “If we can show her that there are other everyday women doing great work and using their faith to fuel it, then hopefully we can help her believe that she matters and that God has a bigger vision for her life.”

“I'm most proud about the way I have allowed God to use me to pour into other women,” says Lankford. “He is opening doors that I would have never thought possible.”

Close Up Radio will feature Elaine Lankford in an interview with Jim Masters on September 9th at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.transformingloveministries.org