Westminster Barracks / DUI #5, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B104178

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach

STATION: Westminster State Police Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/06/20 @ 1825 hours

STREET: VT Route 100

TOWN: Weston

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 155

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Paul Valente

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

SUMMARY OF Incident:

On 09/06/20 the Vermont State Police received a report of a single car motor

vehicle crash on Vermont Route 100 north of the intersection of Vermont Route

155 in the Town of Weston, (Windsor County), Vermont.

Vermont State Police arrived on scene and determined that 46-year-old Paul T.

Valente Jr. of Rutland City, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost

control of a 2010 Honda Civic and ultimately crashing off of Vermont Route 100

in the Town of Weston. Investigation revealed that Valente had been drinking

and was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for

processing.

It was later determined the vehicle Valente was operating was reported stolen to

Rutland City Police Department. Rutland City PD advised Valente was also

involved in a domestic assault incident with a household member earlier in the

day.

Vermont State Police issued Valente a criminal citation for DUI #5 and Negligent

Operation. Rutland City PD issued Valente a criminal citation for Domestic

Assault and Operating Without Owner Consent.

Valente was subsequently lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility with

a $1,000 bail and conditions. Valente is scheduled to appear in Vermont

Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, on September 8, 2020 at 1230 hours to

answer to the Rutland City charges. Valente is scheduled to appear in Vermont

Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on September 22, 2020 at 1330 hrs to

answer to the Vermont State Police charges.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Thomas Roach

Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 (FAX)