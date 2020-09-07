Westminster Barracks / DUI #5, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B104178
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Roach
STATION: Westminster State Police Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/06/20 @ 1825 hours
STREET: VT Route 100
TOWN: Weston
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 155
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Paul Valente
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
SUMMARY OF Incident:
On 09/06/20 the Vermont State Police received a report of a single car motor
vehicle crash on Vermont Route 100 north of the intersection of Vermont Route
155 in the Town of Weston, (Windsor County), Vermont.
Vermont State Police arrived on scene and determined that 46-year-old Paul T.
Valente Jr. of Rutland City, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost
control of a 2010 Honda Civic and ultimately crashing off of Vermont Route 100
in the Town of Weston. Investigation revealed that Valente had been drinking
and was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for
processing.
It was later determined the vehicle Valente was operating was reported stolen to
Rutland City Police Department. Rutland City PD advised Valente was also
involved in a domestic assault incident with a household member earlier in the
day.
Vermont State Police issued Valente a criminal citation for DUI #5 and Negligent
Operation. Rutland City PD issued Valente a criminal citation for Domestic
Assault and Operating Without Owner Consent.
Valente was subsequently lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility with
a $1,000 bail and conditions. Valente is scheduled to appear in Vermont
Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, on September 8, 2020 at 1230 hours to
answer to the Rutland City charges. Valente is scheduled to appear in Vermont
Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on September 22, 2020 at 1330 hrs to
answer to the Vermont State Police charges.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Thomas Roach
Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
(802) 722-4690 (FAX)