COVID-19 Case Tracker Dashboard for SUNY System

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and Chancellor Jim Malatras today announced the launch of a SUNY system-wide COVID-19 case tracker dashboard. The centralized dashboard will provide real time, up-to-date information on COVID-19 cases, testing, and quarantine and isolation space availability across SUNY's 64 colleges and universities to more efficiently monitor, respond to, and contain the virus.

"New York State is taking immediate action to address the spread of COVID at SUNY colleges and universities and this new dashboard will help students, parents and faculty stay informed with the latest data," Governor Cuomo said. "I urge our SUNY community to stay vigilant as the virus continues to be a national and global crisis - wear masks, socially distance and be smart."

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras said, "As coronavirus cases spring up on our college campuses, we are reviewing real-time case data around the clock. This data is crucial to helping SUNY make quick, smart decisions that contain COVID-19 and protect our campus communities. With the launching of this new COVID-19 Case Tracker dashboard, everyone can now access that same data. Controlling this virus is a team effort. As we ask everyone to rise to the challenge and act responsibly, we owe students, faculty, staff, and surrounding communities transparent, easily-accessible, up-to-date case information. If we are all informed and resolve to work together to make data-driven decisions in the interest of public safety, we can keep COVID-19 cases down and have a successful semester."

The COVID-19 Case Tracker dashboard will provide a case count for SUNY and for individual campuses. The data will be reported by campuses every 24 hours and added to the dashboard daily. The dashboard also includes vital information on the different types of tests administered, daily and weekly test data, overall positivity rates, available quarantine and isolation space, and hospitalizations. The tracker is developing and will be augmented as new categories of data become available.