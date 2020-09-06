Governor Cuomo Announces Covid-19 Hospitalizations Drop to New Low

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State's COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to 410—a new low since March 16. The state's COVID-19 infection rate has been less than 1 percent for 30 straight days. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

"We know based on experience that an incremental, data-driven reopening is the best way to protect the health and safety of all New Yorkers. As this virus continues to be a national crisis, it's clear that caution is a virtue, not a vice," Governor Cuomo said. "Our infection rate has been below 1 percent for 30 days, and New Yorkers can help us keep that streak going by wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands. Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow, so as the Labor Day weekend continues, I urge everyone to be smart so we don't see a spike in the weeks ahead."

Oneonta SWAT Team Testing Effort

The Governor also announced the results of the State's testing SWAT Team's focused testing effort in the City of Oneonta in Otsego County over the past five days. A total of 1,965 tests were performed at the 3 sites with results delivered in 15 minutes. A total of 91 positive cases were identified, for a positivity rate of 4.6 percent. Contact tracing efforts in partnership with local health departments are ongoing. However, test results show that the cases continue to be connected to ongoing spread among college students with 85 of the 91 positives cases being individuals aged 18-24. Of the 738 tests for individuals in this age bracket, 11.5 percent tested positive. For the 1,227 individuals tested who were not in the 18-24 age bracket, the positivity rate was 0.48 percent.

To ensure continued availability of rapid result testing over the next weeks in Oneonta, Governor Cuomo directed the State Department of Health to lend for use over the next weeks 4 rapid result testing machines to the local health department and provide an initial allotment of test kits, enabling more than 750 additional rapid tests to be administered over the next weeks. The test results are delivered in 15 minutes, allowing contact tracing efforts to begin immediately. The machines will be distributed on loan from the New York State Department of Health.

The Governor also reminded Oneonta residents that there are 5 existing testing sites currently operating in the City of Oneonta where COVID testing can be scheduled. The sites are listed here: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you.

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,390 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 8 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

Bronx - 1

Queens - 2

Nassau - 1

Suffolk - 4

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 410 (-15)

Patients Newly Admitted - 53

Hospital Counties - 33

Number ICU - 119 (+4)

Number ICU with Intubation - 56 (-5)

Total Discharges - 75,425 (+59)

Deaths - 9

Total Deaths - 25,359

Of the 85,630 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 729, or 0.85 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.1% 0.5% 0.9% Central New York 0.6% 0.7% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.8% 0.6% 0.7% Long Island 1.4% 1.5% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 1.0% 1.1% 0.9% Mohawk Valley 1.5% 0.7% 0.9% New York City 0.7% 0.7% 0.7% North Country 0.4% 0.2% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.8% 0.2% 0.5% Western New York 1.6% 1.2% 2.0%

The Governor also confirmed 729 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 439,501 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 439,501 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,831 8 Allegany 92 0 Broome 1,357 7 Cattaraugus 229 2 Cayuga 183 1 Chautauqua 475 4 Chemung 208 2 Chenango 235 2 Clinton 152 0 Columbia 575 0 Cortland 103 1 Delaware 123 0 Dutchess 4,928 14 Erie 10,266 54 Essex 148 1 Franklin 59 0 Fulton 312 0 Genesee 301 1 Greene 314 1 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 308 2 Jefferson 154 0 Lewis 49 0 Livingston 189 1 Madison 474 0 Monroe 5,572 21 Montgomery 215 1 Nassau 45,193 78 Niagara 1,650 7 NYC 236,009 295 Oneida 2,302 4 Onondaga 3,983 19 Ontario 405 4 Orange 11,515 11 Orleans 314 4 Oswego 325 0 Otsego 268 19 Putnam 1,531 3 Rensselaer 859 1 Rockland 14,396 14 Saratoga 889 12 Schenectady 1,310 11 Schoharie 73 1 Schuyler 28 1 Seneca 102 0 St. Lawrence 296 3 Steuben 320 1 Suffolk 45,258 58 Sullivan 1,543 0 Tioga 212 1 Tompkins 332 11 Ulster 2,201 2 Warren 326 1 Washington 270 1 Wayne 291 3 Westchester 37,246 41 Wyoming 126 0 Yates 62 0

Yesterday, there were 9 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,359. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: