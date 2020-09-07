Thierry Rayer receives the Medal of French Merit and Dedication for his discovery on the 1905 Kiss by Brancusi

Thierry Rayer à l'UNESCO La jeune fille sophistiquée Brancusi 1 La jeune fille sophistiquée de Brancusi 2 The World League for the Right to Happiness The kiss of 1905

Discovery of the common origin of the culture of Humanity revealed by the 1905 Kiss of Brancusi awarded at UNESCO

PARIS, FRANCE, September 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 21st of September, International Day for the Celebration of Peace, the World Right to Happiness League will present a Golden Shamrock Dove to the following eight nations: Azerbaijan, Benin, China, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Kuwait, Mali, United Arab Emirates, sponsored by the Cercle d'Etudes Scientifiques Rayer and represented by their Ambassadors.

Committed to promoting and spreading the right to happiness for all, the World League for the Right to Happiness aims to have the right to Happiness inscribed in the Constitution of States so that every people in the world can benefit from it.

On the same day, Mr Thierry Rayer will receive the Gold Medal of Merit and French Devotion for his discovery of the common origin of the culture of Humanity revealed by the Baiser de 1905 of the sculptor Constantin Brancusi. This medal will be presented to him by Mr Jean-Paul de Bernis, President of the French Academy of Merit and Devotion. This ceremony will be covered by Chinese National Television and Swiss Radio Television.

Constantin Brancusi's entire work, which retraces the history of civilisations from antiquity to the modern period, could undoubtedly promote intercultural dialogue for the benefit of the whole of humanity, since it is universal.

The researcher and Brancusi expert Thierry Rayer has discovered that Brancusi's sculptures dissimulate secrets related to the knowledge of humanity, offering a key to reading art and architecture. Anyone who looks closely at Brancusi's works and knows how to decipher them will know these secrets.

"Look at my sculptures until you see them," Brancusi told his visitors.

As an example, here are the secrets of " La jeune fille sophistiquée " (Nancy Cunard), a work that has become historic since its sale on 15 May 2018 in New York by Christie's, seventy-one million dollars! Despite the fact that the amount of this sale represents a record for the artist, it must be underlined that its value remains largely underestimated if we consider that it symbolises the history of humanity.

"La jeune fille sophistiquée" refers to the legend of Isis and Osiris.

From the back, the sculpture represents a fish impregnating a woman, with her mouth between her thighs (1).

From the side, tilted 90 degrees to the left, the fish (the Tetrodon Fahaka, a fish from the Nile) (2) swallows, as in the legend, the private parts of Osiris

If we verticalise what represents the sex of Osiris (4), we can see that it corresponds in every respect to the "Baiser de 1905" (5), a masterful sculpture and cornerstone of Brancusi's work, which represents Egyptian divinities (6) but also the myth of Isis (7), Osiris and Horus (8).

Brancusi's secrets were previewed in Paris in 2016 at a conference organised under the high patronage of the President of the French Republic at the time, François Hollande; conference animated by Thierry Rayer in front of a committee of scientists, specialised art market lawyers and court experts.

In 2018, a book edited by the LANVIN fashion house entitled "De l'ignorance à la connaissance" presented the scientific studies that led to the discovery of these secrets.

More recently, Thierry Rayer, an expert on Brancusi's artwork and President of the Cercle d'Études Scientifiques Rayer, gave a conference at UNESCO sponsored by His Excellency Ibrahim Albalawi, Permanent Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to UNESCO and by the President of the Africa group, His Excellency Oumar Keïta, Permanent Ambassador of Mali to UNESCO. During this conference, Thierry Rayer explained in front of the numerous delegations present that his research on Constantin Brancusi's "Baiser de 1905" allowed him to discover the element "the universal knowledge and know-how of creation", a universal methodology that permits to decipher the art and architecture of the world.

These discoveries will necessarily boost the value of Constantin Brancusi's artworks to the top of the art market.

Professor Beséat Kiflé Selassié, former Director of Heritage at UNESCO, who recently passed away, said that the highlighting of the discoveries of Thierry Rayer, the only true expert on Brancusi's work, was remarkable for the rigorous scientific method he applied. He also specified that this highlighting brings a universal dimension to the discoveries concerned, making Constantin Brancusi an artist of genius.

During the Africa Week at Unesco, Professor Beséat Kiflé Selassié, during his lecture, presented Thierry Rayer as the continuer of the thought of his late great friend Dan Haulica, a specialist in the work of Brancusi, Honorary Life President of AICA (International Association of Art Critics) and former editor-in-chief of the Review SECOLUL XX, twice winner of the best European cultural review, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of Romania to Unesco.

This friend of Africa and universality as well as His Excellency Oumar Keïta were the first to commit themselves to support the inscription of "universal knowledge and know-how of creation" as part of UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage.

Thierry Rayer is the founder of the Cercle d'Etudes Scientifiques.

Since adolescence, the man who is now known and recognised as a researcher in art and history has distinguished himself by questioning the historical writings of Alain DECAUX and André CASTELOT. It was in this way that he gained the respect of these two emblematic figures, for whom he began researching in 1986.

Child of the seraglio and talented, Thierry RAYER pursued his studies and scientific researches by putting art and history at the heart of them. He is a frequent lecturer at Sciences Po Paris/Musée d'Orsay on politics, the history of religions, anthropology, philosophy, literature and sciences related to art. He is also a member of the Ecole du Louvre association, in which he was mainly interested in ancient civilisations and the sciences in Europe during the Renaissance.

Engineer by training, art and history have always held a prominent place in his career. Thierry RAYER distinguishes himself by the scientific method he applies to his research. From his thorough, rigorous and complete work, we can see not only a scientific dimension, but also a political and historical one.

The scientific method that he systematically applies to his research brings real added value to his work. This method that Thierry RAYER has perfected alongside the eminent academician Louis LEPRINCE RINGUET who initiated him by demonstrating the links between science and the arts.

Thierry RAYER also participated alongside William ROSTENE, President of the Biology Society, in the publication of the Biography of Pierre RAYER, the creator of the Biology Society, in the journal "Biologie aujourd'hui".

If, alongside Alain DECAUX and André CASTELOT, Thierry RAYER was so interested in the Napoleonic era (Napoleon and Napoleon III), he will, from 1998, specialise in the pre-Columbian civilisation and more precisely in the Mochica culture (also called Moche culture).

This culture, whose name refers to the Muchik, dialect spoken along the northern Peruvian coast where the Moche culture originated, will allow him to pierce the mystery of Constantin BRANCUSI's work.

This study allowed Thierry RAYER to be placed in front of the stage.

He is the founder of the Cercle d'Etudes Scientifiques RAYER and the author of the book "de l'ignorance à la connaissance" scientific studies and Rayer collection presented by the LANVIN fashion house.

Specialist of the Mochica culture

Discoverer of the interpretation of Constantin Brancusi's work

Discoverer of the element "The knowledge and know-how of the process of Creation".

Specialist in the sciences in Europe from Antiquity to the Renaissance

Specialist in the historiography of medicine at the Court of France, from the Middle Ages to the 19th century.

Friend of the Biological Society

Member of the Scientific Council of the French Society of Egyptology

Honorary member and member of the scientific council of Amitiés Internationales André

Malraux, former head of studies and research in the fields of art and art history.

Vice-president of the André Malraux association

Member of the Ecole du Louvre Association

présentations de l’œuvre Le Baiser de 1905 par Constantin Brancusi à différentes personnalités.