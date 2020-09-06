Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic Fatality: 4200 Block of Overlook Avenue, Southwest

 

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Saturday, September 5, 2020, in the 4200 block of Overlook Avenue, Southwest.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 5:55 pm, the operator of a 2020 Dodge Charger was travelling at a high-rate of speed southbound in the 4200 block of Overlook Avenue, Southwest. The vehicle mounted the right curb and struck a tree head on. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.  After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Ryan Moore, of Fort Washington, MD.

 

