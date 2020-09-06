Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 67 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,880 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans // Burglary in Grand Isle

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A203951

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling                           

STATION:  St. Albans                   

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 1930 hours on 09/05- 0800 on 09/06/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: 291 US RT 2, Grand Isle; Donna Sue Bakes and Goods

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                             

 

VICTIMS: Michael and DonnaSue Shaw (shop owners)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/06/2020 VSP St. Albans was made aware of an overnight burglary which occurred at the above address. Among the items stolen were 40-50 homemade cookies a green tackle box and yellow, blue and grey model airplane. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police or Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department.

 

 

You just read:

St. Albans // Burglary in Grand Isle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.