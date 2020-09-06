St. Albans // Burglary in Grand Isle
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A203951
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 1930 hours on 09/05- 0800 on 09/06/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: 291 US RT 2, Grand Isle; Donna Sue Bakes and Goods
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIMS: Michael and DonnaSue Shaw (shop owners)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/06/2020 VSP St. Albans was made aware of an overnight burglary which occurred at the above address. Among the items stolen were 40-50 homemade cookies a green tackle box and yellow, blue and grey model airplane. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police or Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department.