St. Albans // Burglary in Grand Isle

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A203951

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 1930 hours on 09/05- 0800 on 09/06/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: 291 US RT 2, Grand Isle; Donna Sue Bakes and Goods

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIMS: Michael and DonnaSue Shaw (shop owners)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/06/2020 VSP St. Albans was made aware of an overnight burglary which occurred at the above address. Among the items stolen were 40-50 homemade cookies a green tackle box and yellow, blue and grey model airplane. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police or Grand Isle Sheriff’s Department.