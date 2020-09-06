VSP Royalton/ DUI Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B202843

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09/06/2020 at 0048

INCIDENT LOCATION: 91 N Mile Marker 59

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

ACCUSED: Janet M. Storo-whitworth

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainville, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/06/2020 at 12:48 AM Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle off the roadway missing its front bumper on 91 N in Hartland. The operator was seen running across the roadway interrupting the flow of traffic. The operator of said vehicle was contacted and arrested on Suspicion of DUI. Storo-whitworth was taken into custody and transported to the Hartford Police Department for processing. She was subsequently transported to Mt. Ascutney Hospital for an evidentiary blood draw. She was released on citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on November 24th, 2020 at 1:30PM to answer to the charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2020 at 1:30PM

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time