VSP Royalton/ DUI Drugs
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B202843
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Marcinkowski
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/06/2020 at 0048
INCIDENT LOCATION: 91 N Mile Marker 59
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs
ACCUSED: Janet M. Storo-whitworth
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainville, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/06/2020 at 12:48 AM Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle off the roadway missing its front bumper on 91 N in Hartland. The operator was seen running across the roadway interrupting the flow of traffic. The operator of said vehicle was contacted and arrested on Suspicion of DUI. Storo-whitworth was taken into custody and transported to the Hartford Police Department for processing. She was subsequently transported to Mt. Ascutney Hospital for an evidentiary blood draw. She was released on citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on November 24th, 2020 at 1:30PM to answer to the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2020 at 1:30PM
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time