Executive Excellence for High School Students
Virtual After School Program
Prepare to Be Excellent!”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I felt compelled to do something positive for society, following the heart-breaking murder of Mr. George Floyd. I elected to use my professional experience to benefit today’s youth and provide high school students with the skills that aren’t taught at school. I took the idea and got to work, resulting in the birth of Executive Excellence for High School Students, a platform that I hope to continue see unfolding as an avenue to effectuate change and create opportunities,” stated Denise Valdez Ramos, Founder of the program.
With an extensive background in Human Resources Management and as a former small business owner of a grocery store in New York City, Denise has ample experience in business management and professional development. “In my area of work, I am faced with challenges constantly. This year alone, the number of adverse situations that those in my discipline have faced has been unlike any other year in my career. However, what continues to remain a constant, is that rewarding feeling of seeing people grow and achieve their personal and professional goals. Even better, is being part of their growth, providing mentorship and helping people work through their challenges to build themselves and achieve the successes they desire. It’s never too early to start the development process and high school students should be exposed to career paths, business skills and the proper coaching needed so that they can make informed decisions when selecting their majors and pursing their careers,” stated Denise.
About the Program:
At Executive Excellence for High School Students, a carefully curated virtual development program has been designed and tailored for the teenage audience. Whether a Freshman or a Senior, the program’s unparalleled approach to developing their business sense while providing direct exposure to key executives across a wide array of industries is sure to keep students consistently engaged.
Our program has four key areas of focus, better known as, "Our Essence in Action." The first is the Professional Development Series, where students are introduced to the course material that most don't see until they start their first managerial role. The second, the Career Path Series, will provide students with extensive exposure to the many industries and careers that exist and what the realistic path is for growth. The third is the Business Fundamentals Training Series, where students are trained on business principles and logistics, filling the gap between what is learned in a text book to the actual operations of a business. Last, but truly not least, is direct support and coaching for students as they embark on their journey for higher education.
Following the inception of the program, they launched the Summer Series, a pilot version of the program. In this condensed version, the students took three classes: Establishing Your Personal Brand, The Pursuit of Higher Education, and Introduction to Business Fundamentals. Additionally, as part of the Career Path Series, the students met and received advice from a Vice President of Global Banking and a Fixed Income Sales Manager from a top fortune 500 banking company, as well as a division head of the Superior Court. These guest speakers shared their stories with the students, highlighting their academic and professional journeys and providing valuable guidance about how to best prepare for their futures. The students really connected with the speakers as it was conversational and inviting, leading to inspiration and exposure to three different career options that they can pursue. Also, during this program, the students developed their resumes, established personal and academic goals, they began building their business vocabulary and they also began the preliminary process of college preparation. “The best part was watching the students grasp business concepts, focus on their development and commit to their excellence,” stated Denise.
Call to Action:
The program’s Fall Series will launch on September 15th and will run through November 18th, meeting twice a week virtually from the safety of the student’s own home. With courses like, Building a Global Mindset, Introduction to Wall Street and the D.I.S.C. Model, students will certainly grow their business skills and start their professional development. The Career Path Series will feature talent acquisition experts, criminal lawyers, aviation logistics and sales & marketing professionals just to name a few. Lastly, students will start dissecting the college application process and create their college preparation framework. “The program will be a bridge for internships, summer jobs and also scholarships. The high school age is a difficult one and it is important to ensure they have mentorship at this critical age. Our goal is to see our program’s students succeed and leave with a toolbox full of knowledge, resources and a network of people who will help them attain their goals. The curriculum grows with the students and the longer they are in the program the better equipped they will be,” stated Denise. Registration is required on the website in order to participate in the program.
Additionally, they’ve developed an Interview Preparation Service, which is open to anyone who is interested in improving their interview skills. “It is critical for candidates to make a lasting impression on recruiters today more than ever before. The competition is fierce as there are so many qualified professionals that have been laid off applying for the limited amount of opportunities available. With this service, candidates will be trained on what recruiters look for and how to avoid common errors to help them land their dream jobs,” stated Denise.
Executive Excellence for High School Students – Founded in June 2020 | At Executive Excellence for High School Students, we thrive on developing the professional skills of our students as well as guiding them in their pursuit of higher education. Our unparalleled approach to their training is uniquely engaging and will foster a commitment to their growth as excellent leaders.
