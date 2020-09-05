Derby Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A503474

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/5/20 at 1102 hours

STREET: Hollow Road

TOWN: Barton

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Stacey Williams

AGE: 55

SEAT BELT? NO

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

INJURIES: Critical Condition

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center.

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyt

VEHICLE MODEL: Rav

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totalled

Vehicle#1

PASSENGER: Charles King

AGE: 62

SEAT BELT? NO

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jordan Lanou

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT

INJURIES: Moderate

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: VW

VEHICLE MODEL: Jetta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totalled

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 9/5/20 at approximately 1102 hours, The Vermont State Police

responded to a two vehicle head on crash that occurred on the Hollow road in

Barton. The section of Hollow Road where the crash occurred was observed as

being a narrow dirt road. The investigation revealed that Vehicle #1 driven by

Williams had been left of center while cresting the brow of a hill. This

resulted in a head on collision with Vehicle #2 driven by Lanou. Williams

suffered significant injuries and was flighted by DART to UVM medical center.

Williams passenger (King) was transported by ambulance to North Country Hospital

for the injuries he sustained. Operator Lanou had fled the scene prior to the

State Police arrival. Lanou later turned himself in and was subsequently charged

with Leaving the Scene on an accident with injuries resulting. Lanou was

released on a citation to appear in Orleans Superior Court on 10/27/2020 at 1000

hours. This vehicle crash remains under investigation, anyone with information

about this crash is asked to call the State Police barracks in Derby

802-334-8881.

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2020 1000 hours

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881