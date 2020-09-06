Murray Condemns Carney Mask Order In Private Residences

Latest Order Is A Continued Carney Assault On Constitutional Rights

SEAFORD, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown attorney and the endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate, Julianne Murray, condemned Governor John Carney’s latest COVID – 19 order requiring that 10 or more individuals inside a private residence who do not live permanently in that residence must wear a mask. Murray noted that this is no longer requiring masks in public and something that might fall under public safely but a direct assault on individual constitutional rights. This is a complete encroachment on private lives and a sign of a government totally out of control. It raises even more frightening is how will Carney enforce the law, Murray noted. She wondered if Carney will send police to individual homes to enforce his mandate.

“Governor Carney in totally out of control and now seeks to regulate what people can and cannot do in their own homes,” said Julianne Murray. “This is a further sign of an out of touch and out of control Governor. If John Carney can mandate masks in private homes, what is next?

“I am all for public safety and urge everyone to take sensible precautions as we battle this pandemic,” continued Murray. “But I am not for empowering a government to control every aspect of our lives as this order would do.

“First John Carney crippled our economy with his orders,” concluded Murray. “Now he wants to micromanage us in our very homes. This must end and will end when Delaware elects a governor who respects and upholds the Constitution and the law.”