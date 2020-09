St Johnsbury / 2 Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A404597

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Brennan

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 9/5/20 1452 hours

STREET: US RT 2

TOWN: Danville

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near Marty's

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Richard Baker

AGE: 74

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Cynthia Gauthier

AGE: 67

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danville

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi

VEHICLE MODEL: Outlander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total

INJURIES: Non life threatening

HOSPITAL: NVRH

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 9/5/20 State Police were notified of a 2 vehicle head on crash on US Route 2 in the town of Danville, Vermont. On arrival Troopers observed vehicle 2 in the middle of the roadway on US Route 2 and vehicle 1 against a guardrail further down the road. Subsequent investigation revealed that Operator 1 identified as Baker(74) fell asleep and veered into the oncoming lane of traffic sideswiping Operator 2 identified as Gauthier(67). Gauthier was transported to NVRH for non life threatening injuries and Baker was checked out on scene by Calex and medically cleared. Danville Fire Department responded to the scene and assisted as well.

Trooper Brennan

VSP Bradford

1594 Waits River Road

Bradford, VT 05033