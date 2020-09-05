Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby/Agg Assault

VSP News Release-

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A503463

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mikkola                                

STATION: VSP Derby Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/04/2020 @ 2108 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hazen Notch Rd Lowell, VT   

VIOLATION: Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Violation of

Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Edward Rose

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On 09/05/2020, Edward Rose, of Lowell, VT was arrested for burglary, unlawful

trespass, reckless endangerment, and Violation of Conditions of Release.  A

Vermont State Police investigation revealed Rose was believed to have forced

entry into a residence through a locked front door and proceeded to point a

firearm in the direction of homeowner while making life threatening comments.

Rose exited the residence and while still making threatening comments, pointed

his firearm in the air and fired two shots before fleeing on foot. 

 

Further investigation revealed Rose already had active court ordered conditions

of release prohibiting him from contact with the victim and being at the victims

residence.

 

Rose was transported to the State Police Barracks in Derby, VT where he was

processed. Rose was lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2020 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Orleans

Bail: Held Without

 

 

 

 

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

Derby/Agg Assault

