Derby/Agg Assault
VSP News Release-
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A503463
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mikkola
STATION: VSP Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/04/2020 @ 2108 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hazen Notch Rd Lowell, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Violation of
Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Edward Rose
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lowell, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/05/2020, Edward Rose, of Lowell, VT was arrested for burglary, unlawful
trespass, reckless endangerment, and Violation of Conditions of Release. A
Vermont State Police investigation revealed Rose was believed to have forced
entry into a residence through a locked front door and proceeded to point a
firearm in the direction of homeowner while making life threatening comments.
Rose exited the residence and while still making threatening comments, pointed
his firearm in the air and fired two shots before fleeing on foot.
Further investigation revealed Rose already had active court ordered conditions
of release prohibiting him from contact with the victim and being at the victims
residence.
Rose was transported to the State Police Barracks in Derby, VT where he was
processed. Rose was lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2020 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orleans
Bail: Held Without
Trooper Joshua Mikkola
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881