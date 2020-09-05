Royalton Barracks / Crash, DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B2028665

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Vitali

STATION: VSP - Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 09/04/2020 at 1849 hours

STREET: Interstate 91

TOWN: Hartland

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile marker 66

WEATHER: Fair

ROAD CONDITIONS: Good

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joseph M Gaines

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lebanon, NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Back and neck

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 09/04/20 at approximately 1849 hours, Vermont 911 received a report of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in the Town of Hartland. Gaines was traveling south on Interstae 91 when his vehicle left the roadway and crossed the center median. Gaines into the northbound travel lane and collided with the guard rail causing the vehicle to roll over The vehicle came to rest in the passing lane of the northbound side of the Interstate. Gaines was transported to the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for injures sustained from the vehicle crash. While at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center Gaines was processed for suspected DUI. No other persons were injured during this vehicle crash.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT: Superior Court of Windsor County

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.