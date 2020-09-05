Royalton Barracks / Crash, DUI
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B2028665
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Vitali
STATION: VSP - Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/04/2020 at 1849 hours
STREET: Interstate 91
TOWN: Hartland
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile marker 66
WEATHER: Fair
ROAD CONDITIONS: Good
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joseph M Gaines
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lebanon, NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Back and neck
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09/04/20 at approximately 1849 hours, Vermont 911 received a report of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in the Town of Hartland. Gaines was traveling south on Interstae 91 when his vehicle left the roadway and crossed the center median. Gaines into the northbound travel lane and collided with the guard rail causing the vehicle to roll over The vehicle came to rest in the passing lane of the northbound side of the Interstate. Gaines was transported to the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for injures sustained from the vehicle crash. While at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center Gaines was processed for suspected DUI. No other persons were injured during this vehicle crash.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint Pending
