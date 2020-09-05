Railroad crossing repairs on M-50 and M-79 underway in Charlotte

Contact:

COUNTY: Eaton

HIGHWAYS: M-50 M-79

CLOSEST CITY: Charlotte

START DATE: 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020

PROJECT: Canadian National (CN) Railroad will be closing the M-50 railroad crossing between McClure Street and Amity Street and the M-79 railroad crossing between High Street and Pearl Street in Charlotte for reconstruction. CN will be completing this work under permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: M-50 will be detoured via M-79 (Lawrence Avenue), Lansing Road and Packard Highway.

M-79 will be detoured via Lincoln Street, State Street, Shepherd Street, and M-50 (Cochran Avenue).

An alternate route is advised.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.