Railroad crossing repairs on M-50 and M-79 underway in Charlotte
COUNTY: Eaton
HIGHWAYS: M-50 M-79
CLOSEST CITY: Charlotte
START DATE: 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020
PROJECT: Canadian National (CN) Railroad will be closing the M-50 railroad crossing between McClure Street and Amity Street and the M-79 railroad crossing between High Street and Pearl Street in Charlotte for reconstruction. CN will be completing this work under permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: M-50 will be detoured via M-79 (Lawrence Avenue), Lansing Road and Packard Highway.
M-79 will be detoured via Lincoln Street, State Street, Shepherd Street, and M-50 (Cochran Avenue).
An alternate route is advised.
SAFETY BENEFITS: Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.