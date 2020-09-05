Learn how to garden for hummingbirds at Sept. 11 MDC online program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Hanging a feeder filled with a sugar-water solution isn’t the only way to provide food for hummingbirds. These small birds also appreciate the nourishment they get from native plants.

People can learn more about how to establish habitat for hummingbirds at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Gardening for Hummingbirds.” This online program will be from 10-10:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for people ages 12 and up. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174256

During this program, Nature Center Assistant Manager Jamie Koehler will discuss what types of plants attract hummingbirds and what are the conditions needed to grow these plants. Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.