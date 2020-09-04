CDBG Disaster Recovery Substantial Amendment #15 Public Hearing via online virtual meeting

Monday, September 28 | 10:00 a.m.

For additional online virtual Public Hearing access information and a copy of the State’s CDBG Disaster Recovery Substantial Amendment #15, please visit the State of Oklahoma Department of Commerce’s 2013 Disaster Recovery website (https://www.okcommerce.gov/reporting-compliance/cdbg-disaster-recovery/)

Written and oral comments regarding the State’s CDBG-DR Substantial Amendment #15 will accepted until October 29, 2020. Questions and comments regarding the CDBG DR Substantial Amendment #15 and Public Hearing can be addressed by email or telephone to steven.hoover@okcommerce.gov or 405-227-3984.

In writing at: Oklahoma Department of Commerce Attn: Community Development: CDBG Disaster Recovery 900 N. Stiles Ave. Oklahoma City, OK 73104

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce / Community Development (ODOC/CD) received two allocations ($10.6 & $83.1 Million) of CDBG Disaster Recovery funding (CDBG-DR) for eligible 2011, 2012, 2013 disaster related events. Collectively, these two allocations total $93.7 million in disaster related funding that was provided to the State of Oklahoma from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). ODOC/CD is currently working toward closeout of this combined $93.7 million funding allocation with HUD. As part of this closeout effort, ODOC/CD is required to conduct a final budgetary reconciliation. It should be noted that ODOC/CD has finished with this CDBG-DR application cycle and is no longer taking applications for these two rounds of CDBG Disaster Recovery funding.

Substantial Amendments are subject to formal public hearing notification and public comment procedures as defined in Federal Register / Vol. 79, No. 106 /Tuesday, June 3, 2014 / Notice 31969. It is required that at least one public hearing be held regarding any Substantial Action Plan Amendment. Citizens and other stakeholders must have reasonable and timely access to these public hearings. Citizen Participation includes a public hearing, publication of the Action Plan on the State’s CDBG-DR website and public comment.

Per the Federal Register Notice guidelines, all amendments (Non-Substantial and Substantial) to the Action Plan will be posted online at the ODOC/CD CDBG-DR webpage (https://www.okcommerce.gov/reporting-compliance/cdbg-disaster-recovery/). Public notice will also be given and published online at the ODOC/CD CDBG-DR webpage. Additionally, the CDBG-DR Action Plan will be revised to reflect the amendments (Non-Substantial and Substantial) to the Action Plan. As with the amendments, the CDBG-DR Action Plan is posted online at the ODOC/CD CDBG-DR webpage. Hard copies are available upon request. All interested parties, to include Citizens, units of local government, and community partners will be provided notice and the opportunity to comment on proposed Substantial Amendments to the Action Plan. No less than thirty (30) days are required for review and comment on the Substantial Amendment. Comments will be accepted electronically or in writing and will be posted online at the ODOC/CD CDBG-DR webpage. A summary of all comments received and responses will be included in the Substantial Amendment that is submitted to HUD for approval. Each amendment submitted to HUD for approval is numbered sequentially and is meant to supersede the earlier amendments in the published Action Plan.

Commerce Community Development is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: CDBG DR (Amendment #15) Public Hearing

Time: Sep 28, 2020 10:00 AM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://okcommerce.zoom.us/j/93970427308

Meeting ID: 939 7042 7308

Find your local number: https://okcommerce.zoom.us/u/asKIXlrtJ

One tap mobile +12532158782,,93970427308# US (Tacoma) +13462487799,,93970427308# US (Houston)

Dial by your location +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 408 638 0968 US (San Jose) +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) +1 646 876 9923 US (New York) +1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) Meeting ID: 939 7042 7308