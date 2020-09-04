Hot Metal Bridge Work Begins Next Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing work to add turning lanes on the Hot Metal Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday, September 8 weather permitting.

Work to widen the Hot Metal Bridge at the Second Avenue intersection will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8. Traffic shifts and lane narrowing will occur around-the-clock through late November as crews from Allison Park Contractors conduct the work. A single 11-foot wide lane will be maintained in each direction on the bridge.

