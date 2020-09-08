CBD Emprorium Opens 25th Retail Location

CBD Emporium

MESA, ARIZONA, US, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Emporium, the fastest growing, most progressive CBD stores in the Southwest, is pleased to announce the opening of its 25th location. The new store is located at 4448 E. Main St., Ste. 2 in Mesa, Arizona.

CBD Emporium offers shoppers an upscale environment selling over 50 different top CBD brands. The shops are open to the general public, no medical marijuana card is required for entry or purchases of CBD. The CBD Emporium staff is highly knowledgeable about CBD and what type of products and brands will be the best solution for individual customer needs.

“CBD Emporium is excited to reach this milestone with our new Mesa store,” said John Flanders, CEO of CBD Emporium. “As consumers continue to turn to CBD to promote their health and wellness I’m thrilled our associates can help educate our clients about how beneficial CBD can be for general wellness and helping a host of health issues.”

CBD Emporium only sells products that are made with hemp grown and extracted in the United States. The store offers CBD products in a wide range of forms including tinctures, edibles, capsules, vapes and bath and spa products. There are even CBD products for pets. Some of the top brands found at CBD Emporium include brio, KOI Naturals CBD, Holistapet, Kurativ CBD, Sun God Medicinals, Ananda, Brio, H-Hemp, Sky Wellness and many more.

This is the growing chain’s second Mesa location. CBD Emporium has another store located at the Superstition Springs Mall.

The new Mesa store is open seven days a week. For information, call 480-687-1296 or email info@cbdemporium.com.

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with 25 retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source of quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products derived from medical grade organic hemp plants. CBD Emporium’s knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing the best information, education and products to improve health and wellness. For information visit www.CBDEmporium.com.

