This Week in the Missouri Senate for Sept. 4: Violent Crime Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews:

  • House Bill 16, legislation that would change the offense of unlawful transfer of weapons to include a class E felony for transferring a firearm to a minor for the purpose of avoiding, interfering with or preventing an arrest, detention or investigation;
  • House Bill 2, which seeks to establish provisions relating to the admissibility of certain witness statements;
  • House Bill 66, which would create the “Pretrial Witness Protection Services Fund”;
  • House Bill 46, legislation that seeks to modify St. Louis residency requirements for certain municipal personnel; and
  • House Bill 11, which would modify first-degree child endangerment statutes.

