Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for Sept. 4, 2020

Senate Weighs in on Crime Bills

The Missouri Senate concluded its work on an extra session to address violent crime this week with the passage of several important measures. The session, called by the governor, specifically targeted rapidly increasing violent crime rates in Missouri’s largest cities and metropolitan areas. Violent crime can have a far-reaching, long-lasting impact on people, communities and the economy—so it’s imperative that we act right now to stem the tide of this senseless violence.

House Bill 11 makes it a felony child endangerment charge to encourage, aid or cause a child under 17 to commit a weapon or drug offense. House Bill 46 temporarily eliminates the residency requirement for law enforcement and other emergency responders working in the City of St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the city police force is short more than 140 officers. By temporarily removing the residency requirement, I believe we will allow the department to dramatically expand their pool of qualified applicants and staff their agency at appropriate levels. House Bill 66 creates a statewide “Pretrial Witness Protection Services Fund” for law enforcement officers to use to keep potential witnesses to a crime safe during criminal investigations and proceedings. House Bill 2 allows hearsay evidence to be used in court when a witness has provided important information for a case, but is unable to testify because of intimidation or loss of life. The measure also gives the attorney general “concurrent jurisdiction” in the City of St. Louis to prosecute first and second-degree murder cases that occur within the city. Finally, House Bill 16 makes it a felony to transfer firearms to a minor without parental consent, or in order to avoid, interfere or prevent an arrest.

Addressing the increase of violent crime rates is essential to ensuring our state continues to rebuild and grow as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. I firmly believe children do better in school, businesses invest and expand, and communities thrive when people feel safe and secure. From where I stand, these measures push Missouri forward and provide commonsense tools to help reduce violent crime and deliver justice for those who are suffering because of these senseless acts of violence.

USDA Extends Funding to Farmers to Families Food Box Program

The USDA recently dedicated an additional $1 billion in funding to continue the successful Farmers to Families Food Box program, an initiative designed by the department’s Agricultural Marketing Service to connect farmers, distributors and families with much needed support. The program provides farm fresh produce, dairy products and meat to families who are experiencing food insecurities as a result of the coronavirus. Since its first round of deliveries began on May 15, the program has distributed over 75 million boxes of food, and the third round of distribution begins this week.

Governor Visits District 32

On Aug. 27, I had the pleasure of welcoming the governor to our district for a tour of Access Family Care, a medical and dental clinic that serves seven southwest Missouri counties. Located in Joplin, the clinic recently added telemedicine to their scope of services. Through telemedicine, the clinic plans to use technology to bring virtual or long distance health services to residents who cannot or choose not to have in-person appointments. During his visit, the governor explained that the success of these virtual programs depends greatly on reliable broadband internet. As a result, he pledged that his administration would continue to work toward increasing access to high-speed internet for every resident of the Show-Me State.

MO ABLE Allows Disabled to Save for Future

Since 2017, the Missouri treasurer’s office has supported the MO ABLE program as a savings incentive for persons with disabilities and their families. These accounts stem from the Achieving a Better Life Experience Act, which allows persons with disabilities to save money and grow assets without the threat of losing SSI or Medicaid benefits. Contributions made to STABLE accounts may be claimed as a deduction on state income tax returns and can accumulate as tax-free assets. Accrued money may be used for qualified expenses such as housing, education, wellness and more, and disabled persons may open an account online. Please share this information with families who may qualify for this tax-free savings account.

Missouri COVID-19 Resource Directory Now Available

Our state’s dedicated COVID-19 website has recently added a resource directory tab to assist businesses and individuals as they navigate the pandemic. Users may search by region, category or keywords, and the dedicated sections include financial assistance, telehealth services, local food banks and more.

2nd Annual Vietnam Wall Run Slated for Sept. 18-19

A two-day event honoring Vietnam veterans and the war’s POW-MIA soldiers is scheduled for Sept. 18-19 to correspond with the observance of the National POW-MIA Recognition Day. Last year, a proclamation from the governor marked the Vietnam Wall Run as the official Missouri Ride for Remembrance. Motorcycle enthusiasts from all across the state will attend events and conclude their ride in Perryville, Missouri, at the city’s veterans’ memorial where a replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall will be displayed. A free bus option is available to veterans who do not wish to ride a motorcycle. Call 417-230-7831 to reserve a seat, or join the other bikers and participants anywhere along the route.

Highway Patrol Reminds Missourians to Celebrate Safely

Although COVID-19 has forced most of us to alter our traditional Labor Day celebrations, there are still many ways to mark the occasion and salute those of us who are workin’ for a livin’! Colonel Eric Olson, superintendent of the MO State Highway Patrol, wants everyone to celebrate responsibly as they travel Missouri’s vast waterways and roads. The Patrol will roll-out its safety campaign, Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) for the duration of the holiday weekend citing that speed, inattention and impairment are the top causes of traffic crashes and fatalities in our state. The good news is that a majority of these accidents can be prevented by obeying the speed limit, wearing seatbelts, not using cell phones while behind the wheel and never driving under the influence. If you witness careless driving or boating, please report the activity by calling the Patrol’s Emergency Line at 800-525-5555, or *55 on cell phones.

