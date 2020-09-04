Notice of Funding Availability - Demonstrating the Performance of Heat Pump Water Heating in Multifamily Properties

DOEE seeks to identify a collaborative partner for DOEE’s application to the United States Department of Energy’s (DOE) Building Technologies Proving Ground - Public Sector Field Validation funding opportunity announcement (FOA). The applicant selected through this process will be a subgrantee of DOEE, and serve as the “Partner”. Applications are requested to support evaluating and piloting the deployment of advanced, heat pump water heaters (HPWHs) in multifamily properties in the District of Columbia. Projects will only be funded if DOEE receives a grant for this work from DOE.

Beginning September 4, 2020 the full text of the Request for Partners (RFP) will be available on the Department’s website.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFP by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2020-2027-USA” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is September 18, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. The online application must be time stamped by 4:30 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected]

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for this grant:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations

For additional information regarding this RFP, write to: [email protected]